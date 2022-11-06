At Rabin memorial, Herzog urges politicians to lower the flames

President Isaac Herzog on Sunday spoke at the official memorial ceremony to mark the 27th anniversary of the assassination of former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin and called on political leaders to simmer down the fiery rhetoric that characterized the recent election cycle.

"Rabin was able to make decisions and take responsibility. That is the role of a public leader from both sides of the political aisle. I implore you, we've attacked enough, fought enough, and barraged each other enough," Herzog said at the opening event in memory of Rabin who was assassinated on November 4, 1995, by Jewish far-right extremist Yigal Amir.

2 View gallery President Isaac Herzog ( Photo: Amit Shabi )

Herzog stressed "it is okay to profoundly disagree but to do it respectfully, with the understanding that we are all part of one whole, that no one is going anywhere. Racism, violence, and hate have no place among us. The State of Israel is committed to the Declaration of Independence,” he added.

"To the losing bloc [in the election] I say: the country is not finished nor destroyed. Election results must be respected. Continue letting your voice be heard and fight for your stances, as in any healthy democracy."

"To all our brothers and sisters in the Diaspora; To everyone who voices anxiety and concern in Israel and the world - I say: we are all committed to the fate of the State of Israel, we are all committed to its basic existence as a Jewish and democratic state that upholds the rule of law, human and civil rights, and respect for all minority groups within it," Herzog said.

2 View gallery President Isaac Herzog during the Yitzhak Rabin memorial ( Photo: Olivier Fitoussi )

"In the life of a nation and the history of a people, 27 years pass by in a blink of an eye," Herzog continued. "As for real processes and profound changes that can change reality, it takes longer to leave a real mark. However, in the case of Rabin's assassination, the time dimension appears to be taking on a different meaning, and these 27 years feel like an eternity. How much we have been through since he was assassinated, how much have we learned since – as a nation and as individuals."