Palestinians say two killed in clashes with Israeli forces in Jenin

The Palestinians reported on Thursday that two Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli troops during a nighttime raid on the West Bank city of Jenin.

According to the report, a large Israeli convoy of dozens of armored vehicles entered Jenin to arrest wanted terror suspects. Israeli security forces arrested Khaled abu Zina, a released security prisoner and a senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) operative, alongside his two sons and another wanted person, and seized large amounts of munitions.

2 View gallery Nighttime IDF raid on Jenin

Abu Zina, 63, later denied the Palestinian report of his arrest and said that two of his sons, Awas and Hanni, were arrested.

In 2018, abu Zina was held by Israel for three months under so-called administrative detention — a controversial tool that allows the Jewish state to hold Palestinian terror suspects without charge or trial. Israel says administrative detention is needed to keep dangerous militants off the streets without revealing sensitive intelligence.

His arrest came less than a year after he was released from Israeli prison after serving two and a half years.

During overnight Thursday's operation, Palestinian gunmen opened fire and began hurling explosives at Israeli troops, who returned fire.

2 View gallery Adham Jabarin

Two Palestinians were reportedly killed in the ensuing shootout — Adham Jabarin, a former security prisoner and a senior member of PIJ's military wing Al-Quds Brigades; and Jawad Bawaqneh, a 57-year-old school teacher who was reportedly killed by IDF fire in his home.

According to Palestinian reports, Jabarin took part in the firefight and was shot and killed by an Israeli sniper when he tried to escape in his car next to the teacher's home. Bawaqneh was reportedly not involved in the shooting.

Nine Palestinians were killed in clashes with Israeli forces since the beginning of the year. The Palestinians announced a general strike in Jenin on Thursday in response to the death of Jabarin and Bawaqneh.