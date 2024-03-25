Terrorists hid among women and children in Hamad neighborhood during IDF op





After nearly 10 days, the IDF withdrew from the neighborhood of Hamad in Khan Younis, which was built with funds provided by Qatar, following an operation in which dozens of terrorists were neutralized. Simultaneously, the army continued to operate within the compound of the Al Shifa hospital, uncovering more hideouts and weaponry used by terrorists.

In the Hamad neighborhood, a combat team consisting of the Commando Brigade, the Givati Brigade, and the 7th Division operated in collaboration with the Shin Bet. During the operation, the population in the area was evacuated and, according to the IDF, around 300 terrorists were arrested.

The Commando Brigade also searched 120 multi-story buildings and found weapons in many of them. In several of these buildings, there are four apartments on each floor, with terrorists hiding among the civilian population in many cases.

"The commando forces and the Givati reconnaissance unit searched many buildings in the neighborhood, encountered terrorists and eliminated them at close range," the IDF stated. "The fighting was characterized by a significant number of armed terrorists on various floors of the buildings. Most of the terrorists surrendered and were arrested by the forces."

Officers who fought in the neighborhood described a skilled enemy that was well fortified within the buildings, operated in mutual cover against IDF soldiers, and used a variety of weapons and traps.

In response, the soldiers broke into the neighborhood from a concealed position with armored personnel carriers. In one instance, the soldiers engaged in combat with two terrorists who were hiding in a house with women and children. The troops prioritized pressure tactics to compel the terrorists to surrender and interrogate them rather than neutralize them. Nonetheless, at least 60 terrorists in the neighborhood were killed in face-to-face combat.