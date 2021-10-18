Israel said to hold normalization talks with East Africa's Comoros

Israel is in talks to normalize relations with the Comoros, a Muslim-majority island nation off the coast of eastern Africa.

The United States reportedly brought the two countries together for discussions on the Arab League member establishing diplomatic ties with the Jewish state and the talks have continued on a bilateral basis.

A mosque under clear blue skies, in Moroni, Comoros ( Photo: Shutterstock )

Comoros is a volcanic archipelago in the Indian Ocean located between Madagascar and the mainland countries of Mozambique and Tanzania. It is the only Arab country situated entirely in the Southern Hemisphere.

The Biden administration has expressed interest in building on the Abraham Accords which saw Israel normalize diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan.

In an interview with Emirati website Erem News published Monday, Minister of Regional Cooperation Issawi Frej said that Qatar, Tunisia, Oman and Malaysia may join the Abraham Accords.

“Every Arab country in the Middle East, even the hostile countries, we have direct and indirect relations with them. I see on the far horizon that all the countries of the Middle East will be within a union," the Meretz MK said.

However, Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani last week ruled out an Abraham Accords-style normalization of relations with Israel as long as "there is no prospect of ending" the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



