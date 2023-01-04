Israel launches probe after female soldier 'forgotten' in Palestinian town

Footage of incident shows lone female soldier walking by herself with her assault rifle drawn in the middle of Al-Ramm, north of Jerusalem; all troops involved in the incident have been suspended

Elisha Ben-Kimon, Meir Turgeman|
The Israeli authorities launched an investigation after a female Border Police soldier was "forgotten" and left behind in the heart of a Palestinian town.
    • Border Police chief Lieutenant Amir Cohen on Wednesday said he ordered to suspend the soldier's unit commander and troops, who were involved in the incident. All drills and operational activities have been suspended as well, pending the investigation findings.
    This comes after footage emerged, showing a female Border Police soldier walking with her rifle drawn around the Palestinian town of Al-Ramm, located just north of Jerusalem, by herself and with no back up.
    Preliminary findings of the probe have already been presented to Border Police's West Bank chief.
    In the meantime, in order to avoid similar incident from occurring, Border Police officials have been finetuning engagement procedures and protocols, as well as mutual protection guidelines and force readiness.
    With her weapon drawn, soldier walks alone in Paletinian town
    Palestinian reports say the soldier was simply "forgotten" after her unit concluded an operation and left the area.
    The Border Police denied the allegation, claiming the soldier was never out of sight and that both sides were engaged in communication throughout.
    During said activity, Border Patrol troops apprehended three Palestinian suspected of throwing rocks towards Israeli security forces.
