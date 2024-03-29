Senior Hezbollah official in charge of S. Lebanon rockets killed in drone attack

A senior Hezbollah official responsible for the terror group's rockets fired from southern Lebanon was killed on Friday morning in a UAV attack on a vehicle in a town in the area located in the Tyre Governorate in Lebanon. Documentation from the scene shows the vehicle in which the senior member of the Shiite terrorist organization was riding going up in flames shortly after the airstrike. Additional artillery attacks are reported on villages in southern Lebanon.

Following the attacks, rocket alert sirens sounded in northern Israel border communities.





Arab documentation of artillery attacks in southern Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces has carried out several attack on southern Lebanon in recent days that target Hezbollah terrorists and the terror group's infrastructure.

Overnight, Syrian media reported that 42 people were killed and dozens more were injured in an attack attributed to Israel in the area of the city of Aleppo. The attack reportedly targeted Hezbollah's headquarters and weapons depots of pro-Iranian militias near Aleppo International Airport. The Reuters news agency reported that six of the dead are Hezbollah operatives.

The Syrian Ministry of Defense claimed that Israel attacked several points in the countryside of Aleppo. According to the ministry, the Israeli attack was carried out together with a UAV attack by local terrorist organizations, and resulted in the death and injury of a number of civilians and military personnel, and material damage. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition organization to the Assad regime operating from London, reported that Syrian air defense systems were activated but the rockets reached their destination.

2 View gallery Arab documentation of artillery attacks in southern Lebanon

According to sources for the Qatari Al-Araby Al-Jadeed news organization, the attack in Syria was carried out with rockets carrying explosive material aimed at a building that served as Hezbollah's headquarters in the area east of the airport in Aleppo, where there are also weapons warehouses belonging to the pro-Iranian militias. According to the sources, one of the Syrian air defense missiles fell near one of the villages near Jabrin and caused a fire. It is not yet clear whether some of the victims were hit by the fall of the Syrian missile.

Earlier, the Kol HaBira news website, which is affiliated with the Syrian opposition, reported that the attack was also aimed at factories in the As-Safirah area near Aleppo. The Saudi TV channel Al-Hadth reported from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights that there were three explosions in the area of the airport. The Lebanese Al-Mayadeen network, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, reported that the air defense systems were activated in the area.

2 View gallery Explosion following attack near Aleppo airport