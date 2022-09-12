Israeli security forces arrest 12 terror suspects in West Bank raids, military says

Security forces arrested 12 Palestinians in overnight raids on the West Bank, suspected of terror activity, the military said on Monday.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

In a raid on Jenin, forces surrounded a home where wanted suspects were located. One attempted to escape but was shot and wounded by the troops.

2 View gallery Weapons found in a raid on Jenin early on Monday ( Photo: Israel Police )

During a search of the house, IDF found an improvised machine gun, two flack jackets and explosive devices.

At least one man was injured when armed militants exchanged fire with the troops, as they were leaving the area.

Troops also clashed with Palestinians near Jerusalem and where means of crowd dispersal were used after stones, explosive devices and other objects were hurled at the force.

The IDF had been increasing its raids on the West Bank, including inside refugee camps, arresting scores of suspects. Security sources claimed more than 240 terror attacks had been foiled since the start of the year.

2 View gallery Israeli forces during raids on West Bank homes in search of terror suspects ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Dozens of suspects were detained as part of the efforts to prevent attacks on Israelis on the West Bank and inside Israel.

The source said the security forces were working to seal the West Bank barrier to prevent illegal entry of bad actors into Israel. As a result, more Palestinian workers have been attempting to obtain legal work permits to enter Israel.















