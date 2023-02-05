Chief Justice boycotts Constitutional Committee discussions

Supreme Court Chief Justice, Esther Hayut, has made her displeasure with Netanyahu's proposed judicial reform known by rejecting an invitation from to attend an anniversary session of the Knesset Constitution, Law, Justice Committee.

Hayut announced that she will not be attending the annual Tu-Bishvat holiday gathering in which the Knesset marks its anniversary, but will attend the subsequent festive events in the plenum.

The anniversary session is traditionally attended by the president, prime minister, opposition leader, Supreme Court Chief Justice, and the Knesset speaker.

Committee chair Simcha Rothman responded to Justice Hayut's announcement by saying that Knesset discussions are the lifeblood of democracy. "It is unclear why the Chief Justice demands that our legislation be suspended as a precondition to any dialogue on our reform. It is contrary to the idea of the separation of powers, especially in light of her decision to make her opinion known in public addresses. "It seems our wish to participate in serious conversation is not being reciprocated," he said.

Hayut has come out forcefully against the coalition's intention to pass legislation that would give the government and the Knesset authority over the selection of judges, would prevent judicial oversight of laws that contradict Basic laws and existing norms, and would demote legal advisors to no more than an advisory role whereas now by law their legal opinions are binding.

Earlier, Justice Minister Yariv Levin stood his ground by saying he would not stop his advance to implement the reform for one minute, despite overwhelming disapproval and widespread condemnations from not only the public but judicial and economic experts and foreign leaders as well.

Former Defense Minister Benny Gantz joined President Herzog in calling for a complete suspension of the process to allow public discourse and compromise. Gantz described the proposed legislation as tyranny.

Levin dismissed Gantz's calls for dialogue, and demanded to know what parts of the coalitions' program he was willing to accept.

