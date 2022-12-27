Israel's tourism industry rings alarm over new government

Israel's tourism industry on Tuesday sounded alarm over the incoming coalition government and its extreme far-right rhetoric.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Industry officials nationwide have publicly come out against discriminatory legislative proposals floated by incoming coalition partners, who are promoting a bill that would allow businesses to refuse services to customers if it contradicts their religious beliefs.

3 View gallery Tel Aviv coast line ( Photo: Shutterstock )

Gulliver Tourism announced Monday they will refrain from doing business with private or public entities that practice discriminatory policies.

Gulliver CEO Ziv Rosen said: "Apparently even in 2023 it's important to declare that discrimination is wrong. Gulliver will not engage with anyone who discriminates based on race, religion, gender or sexual orientation. We support the LGBTQ community, they deserve nothing but complete equality in this country."

Yossi Patael, CEO of the Incoming Tour Operators Association, told Ynet that "regardless of legislative proposals, the fact that we're even having this discussion in the first place presents Israel in a highly negative light for tourists who were considering coming here. Our global image represents a vital component of our national fortitude, and this discussion compromises our appeal for tourists worldwide.

"Talking about customer service discrimination for domestic or international tourists cannot be materialized in our day-to-day operations. Not a single hotel owner in this country, whether Arab, Haredi, Bedouin, Secular, Muslim or Christian, will ever follow Rothman's and Strook's far-fetched notions.

"It's unclear what those Knesset members were even thinking when they came up with this garbage. When was the last time any MK wanted to stay in a hotel anywhere in the world where they asked him for their sexual orientation? The new government should really do all they can to conceal these extremists from the world."

Avi Nissenkorn, president of the Israel Hotels Association, also released a statement condemning the proposals. "Hotels answer to the population that wishes to stay in their rooms or use their services. We will never discriminate against anyone based on religion, creed, gender or sexual orientation."

Aviation Links, an Israeli tourism outlet, said they are "committed to serve everyone, regardless of religion, creed, gender, nationality, sexual orientation or any other differentiating factor. Equality is paramount and discrimination will not be tolerated."

3 View gallery Tel Aviv Pride Parade ( Photo: Yair Sagi )

Dan hotel chain, with 18 locations nationwide, have said they oppose all discrimination in Israeli society and that everyone is always welcome.

Africa Israel, Brown hotels, Issta and Crown Plaza have also expressed their displeasure of Strok's proposals and have all committed to continue serving every person who wishes to use their services.

Minister of Tourism, Yoel Razvozov, has written a letter to all Israeli hotel owners. "The principle of equality supersedes all discriminatory proposals that may or may not be discussed. One case of discrimination can undermine all Israeli tourism and effect the income of hundreds of thousands of Israeli families.

"Once this law takes effect, tourist revenue from liberal countries around the world will plummet. International media will pick up on it and word about how discriminatory Israel is will spread like wildfire and it will be nigh on impossible to rebound tourism numbers to what we saw before the pandemic hit."

The political storm was set off when a proposed provision to the laws of discrimination stipulated that a business owner is allowed to deny service on religious grounds if an alternative can be found close by at a similar price point.

The apprehension caused by the provision seems to have merit, based on two recent interviews with coalition hawks.

MK Orit Strok, of the Religious Zionist party, said "as long as there are other doctors that can provide service, a doctor cannot be required to provide care that stands in contrast to his religious viewpoint."

Another party member, MK Simcha Rotman, said that theoretically, a religious hotel owner can choose not to accommodate gay customers.

3 View gallery Orit Strok and Simcha Rotman ( Photo: Knesset spokesperson, Moti Kimhi )

After the interview, Rotman wrote a clarification note. "Let's make it simple. Freedom means people can do things I disapprove of. Freedom of expression means you can say bad things about Arabs, Religious people or gays. Freedom of occupation means a business owner to deny service or say bad things to his customers and suffer the consequences accordingly. That's freedom. Shocking, isn't it?"

Rotman later added that he does not necessarily support whatever choice a business owner would make under those conditions.

Prime Minister-designate, Benjamin Netanyahu, said he disapproves of what Strok and Rotman have said.

Discount bank was the first major financial entity in the country that publicly came out against those proposals by updating their credit policy, to the effect that credit will be denied to any business or entity that discriminates clients based on religion, creed, gender or sexual orientation. However, they have declined to elaborate on how they will follow through.

Cloud security high-tech company Wiz have also announced they will never discriminate anyone for service and will not engage with others who do. Insurance giants AIG have made a similar announcement.