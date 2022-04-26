Palestinian killed in clashes with Israeli forces near Jericho in West Bank

A Palestinian was killed Tuesday in clashes with Israeli forces after they raided a refugee camp near Jericho in the West Bank, the Palestinian health officials said.

Ahmed Ibrahim Oweidat, 20, "succumbed to critical wounds sustained by live bullets at dawn today in Aqabat Jaber camp", Palestinian Authority's Health Ministry said.

An Israeli army spokesperson said the incident was under investigation, but appears the man had been seriously wounded during fire exchanges and was taken to a hospital where he succumbed from his wounds.

Sources said Oweidat was a Fatah member, while his father is a member of the PA security forces.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said three men were injured when the "undercover" forces raided the camp overnight.

Violence has surged in Israel and the West Bank as the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the Jewish holiday of Passover and Christian Easter celebrations overlapped this month.

Terror attacks by Palestinians and Israeli Arabs in Israel have killed 14 people since late March.

Oweidat is the 25th Palestinian to have died in raids by Israeli security forces in the West Bank in the same period - most of whom were gunmen.