Cannabis King 'Big Mike' Straumietis celebrates with 8 disabled Israelis incorporated in IDF

For two decades, Michael “Big Mike” Straumietis has been transforming the marijuana industry and making the world a better place with his Humanity Heroes charity. Becoming a hero himself to hundreds of young Israelis, the billionaire cannabis king adopted a Special in Uniform unit which incorporates young men and women with disabilities and autism into the Israel Defense Forces.

In a heartwarming ceremony, parents lifted their disabled children from their wheelchairs and danced with them, celebrating the realization of a lifelong dream.

3 View gallery Cannabis King 'Big Mike' Straumietis meets the Israeli soldiers ( Photo: Yoni Reif )

Anyone who’s ever tried growing weed or advocated for legalizing marijuana has probably heard of Michael “Big Mike” Straumietis. Standing huge at six-foot-seven, Big Mike is a self-made entrepreneur and philanthropist who’s revolutionized the cannabis industry by founding Advanced Nutrients, which is campaigning to make cannabis mainstream.

Big Mike is also committed to promoting inclusion in society and mainstreaming people with special needs into society. On a trip last year to Israel, he was introduced to Special in Uniform (SIU), a JNF USA-funded program that integrates adolescents with physical and mental disabilities into the Israel Defense Forces. On the spot, Straumietis announced his intention to found the Advanced Nutrients SIU unit.

Military service is a rite of passage for Israeli high school graduates, as well as the gateway to a successful career and future. Special in Uniform trains adolescents with special needs, empowering them to integrate long-term into Israeli society and the workforce. Its two-year training program culminates with graduating youths receiving their soldier’s IDs and placement in military bases across Israel.

This week, Big Mike came full circle, returning to Israel to celebrate with the Advanced Nutrients SIU unit as eight young men and women with cerebral palsy received their dogtags, badges and berets and became full-fledged members of the Israel Defense Forces.

The joy was palpable, and parents spontaneously lifted their children out of their wheelchairs, dancing together to celebrate the realization of a collective dream.

“Today is a holiday for Big Mike’s children. Mike is SIU’s most generous American partner and donor, and he’s committed to helping Israel’s special needs community,” says Rabbi Mendy Belitzky who founded Special in Uniform in cooperation with JNF-USA and the IDF.