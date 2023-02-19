Conservative Jewish leadership warns of dangers of Israel's judicial overhaul

A leading Conservative Jewish movement on Sunday warned of potential dangers of Israel's controversial judicial reform.

The Worldwide Conservative/Masorti Leadership published a letter expressing their concern over legislation that they said were threatening Israel's democratic character.

In their letter , signatories representing some 14 Jewish organizations mostly in North America, said the government initiative would undermine Israel as a Jewish and democratic state.

"Since Israel's founding, the Conservative/Masorti movement around the world has been a major force in standing up for Israel when its safety, stability, and well-being come under threat. It is out of grave concern and our deep devotion to Medinat Yisrael that we are making our voices heard regarding the package of legal reforms proposed by Israel's new government," the letter reads.

"Weakening Israel's highly-regarded judicial system would undermine the message we have proudly and successfully promoted for decades around the world that Israel is both a Jewish AND a democratic state. With the mounting global disapproval of the proposed plan, moving forward risks serious economic, diplomatic and strategic consequences."

The conservative movement supported the call by President Issac Herzog for dialogue and a broad agreement, before pursuing legislation.

"It is in this spirit that we support the President’s call for freezing the entire legislative process in the Knesset and holding a dialogue between the government and opposition under his auspices," they wrote.

"We understand the extraordinary nature of a call by a global movement representing more than two million Diaspora Jews regarding an internal matter of the State of Israel. But our love for Israel compels us to action, just as it has in every past crisis the State of Israel has faced."

The letter joined similar messages from legal experts, economists and leaders in Israel and abroad who cautioned against the government's rushed legislative initiatives, seen by them as bringing democracy to an end in Israel and posing a real threat to the country, especially in what is perceived as an assault on the independence of the courts.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu once again said that Israeli democracy was not under threat by his coalition's push for the reform.

Netanyahu spoke at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting, responding although not in name to comments made by U.S. Ambassador Tom Nides to CNN over the weekend calling for the government to "pull the brakes" and allow dialogue before pushing on with its planned legislation.

"I would like to appease the concerns of our friends: srael will remain a strong and vibrant democracy," Netanyahu said.



