Lapid goes to Yad Vashem, promises father he will preserve Israeli security

Yair Lapid on Thursday went to the Yad Vashem Holocuast memorial museum in Jerusalem after the Knesset voted to dissolve and ahead of his formal ascension to the role of prime minister.

Lapid broke with the practice of predecessors, who opted to go to the Western Wall to as they had explained, thank God and pray for guidance.

3 View gallery Yair Lapid at Yad Vashem ( Photo: GPO )

Lapid said he went to the memorial in order to promise his late father, a survivor of the Holocaust that he will maintain Israel's strength.

"I came to promise Dad that he would always preserve a strong Israel, able to defend itself and to defend its children," he said.

Lapid will attend a small handover ceremony in the prime minister's office with outgoing premier, Naftali Bennett.

The modest ceremony was described as a message that the workings of the outgoing cabinet will continue seamlessly in the Lapid led caretaker government.

3 View gallery Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid ( Photo: Yoav Dudkevitch )

Bennett and Lapid will then meet to transfer information which Bennett said will be done thoroughly unlike the brief half hour that Benjamin Netanyahu cleared to brief his successor last year, after he failed to form a coalition government.

At midnight, Lapid will officially receive his appointment from President Issac Herzog.

Lapid will head his first cabinet meeting on Sunday and is set to take his first overseas trip on Tuesday, when he will meet in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron, in a visit planned by Bennett earlier.

He will also host visiting U.S. President Joe Biden on his first official visit since taking office, later in the month.

Lapid intends to reside in Jerusalem, and since the official residents is undergoing renovations, intends to live in a neighboring house used previously by the security detail which protected Netanyahu during his term.

Bennett opted to remain in his home in Ra'anana during renovations, which were delayed due to a labor dispute, raising the condemnation of opponents who claimed a waist of public funds and a disruption of the lives of neighbors.

They also slammed the outgoing prime minister for failing to make Jerusalem his home in disrespect of its symbolic importance as the capital.

3 View gallery The Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem ( Photo: Guy Assayag )

Lapid will be the first prime minister to take office as an election campaign begins. This poses special challenges for the leader who will be bogged down with matters of state along side his efforts to win an election.

He said campaigning will take a back seat and his role at the head of the government will receive the lion part of his time and attention.

As he enters the Prime Minister's Office, Lapid will be followed by a close group of advisors and aids but will not replace the cabinet secretary or any senior security staff appointed by Bennett.















