Mother of 11 in serious condition after Haredi riot

A 40-year old mother of 11, remains in serious condition on Sunday, after she was injured during an ultra-Orthodox riot in Jerusalem late last week.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The woman happened by the riot and was struck by a dumpster that was rolled down the street by the violent mob.

2 View gallery Ultra-Orthodox riot in Jerusalem

Rioters on Thursday, burned tires, blocked intersections, lit up traffic lights and dumpsters and threw rocks at the police, protesting the arrest of two of their members, on suspicion of arnson.

The dumpster being rolled down the street ( Footage: Haim Goldberg )

They were charged with burning down a shop selling mobile devices, which the extremist religious zealots insist must be banned because they might expose their communities to uncensored information.

Jerusalem police said they are seeing a rise in violence from ultra-Orthodox.

"These riots have nothing to do with legitimate protest. Vandalizing, arson, throwing rocks, blocking roads, hurling dumpsters down the street, those are not means of protest in a civilized society," the police said in a statement.

2 View gallery Ultra-Orthodox riot in Jerusalem ( Photo: Police Spokesperson )

The violence was condemned by politicians of all stripes including prime minister designate Benjamin Netanyahu, who is attempting to form a government with ultra-Orthodox parties as senior partners.

United Torah Judaism chairman, MK Yitzhak Goldknopf, also spoke out against the rioters. "I strongly condemn the rioting that injured an innocent woman. All protest must be in accordance to the law and those responsible must be brought to justice. I wish the woman a speedy recovery," he said.