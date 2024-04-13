Iranian UN mission, attack settle score, US should stay out of conflict

Iran's UN mission early on Sunday indicated they could consider their attack on Israel and an adequate response to the Israeli attack on Damascus and the killing of senior members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Crops (IRGC) .

"Iran's military action was in response to Israel's aggression against Iran's diplomatic premises in Damascus," Iran's mission to the U.N. posted on X.

2 View gallery Intercept of an Iranian attack over Jerusalem ( Photo: Ronen Zvulun / Reuters )

""The matter can be deemed concluded. Should Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran's response will be considerably more sever."

In the post the Iranian mission also sent a warning message to the U.S. telling them to stay out of the direct Iranian-Israeli conflict. It is a conflict between Iran and Israel, The U.S. must stay away."

The United States reiterated its commitment to Israel's security earlier on Saturday, in a call between U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and his Israeli counterpart Tzachi Hanegbi.

President Joe Biden was convening with top security officials in the White House after returning there from his vacation. He is expected to speak later.

2 View gallery President Biden convenes with security officials and cabinet members during Iran's attack on Israel

Meanwhile the U.S. said it had intercepted some of the drones and missiles launched in Iran to Israel.

After the first wave of drones and missiles reached Israeli territory, prompting sirens to warn residents in the north, the southern Negev Desert cities, Jerusalem and the surrounding areas and parts of the West Bank, a second wave was expected.