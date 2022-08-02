President says sickened by reports of sexual abuse of female soldiers in Gilboa Prison

President Issac Herzog on Tuesday said that he was sickened by the reports that female IDF soldiers, who served as jailors at the Gilboa prison, were abused by convicted Palestinian terrorists while their commanders did nothing to protect them.

"I am pained and sickened by the testimony of former jailers," Herzog said in a ceremony at the President's Residents.

"How have we come to this that women who were protecting us, were deserted?" Herzog asked.

to say that they were sexually abused by prisoners after being sent to their wards by commanding officers.

by one of the inmates who she described as running the facility, while prison authorities did nothing to protect her.

"Every Israeli woman must be safe and anyone working on behalf of the country must be protected," he said.

