Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
26C
Johara Khnifes (right) and her car ablaze after an explosive device attached to it detonated late on Tuesday

Daughter of prominent Druze politician dies in car explosion

Johara Khnifes, 28 was the 32nd vicitm of violence in the Arab sector this year and the 5th woman to be murdered; was a social advocate speaking out against violence in Arab communities

Hassan Shaalan |
Published: 06.08.22, 10:26
The daughter of a local politician in the northern Arab city of Shfar'am was murdered late on Tuesday when an explosive device attached to her car detonated near the entrance to the city.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • Johara Khnifes, 28 was the 32nd victim of violence in the sector this year and the 5th woman to be murdered.
    2 View gallery
    Johara Khnifes (right) and her car ablaze after an explosive device attached to it detonated late on Tuesday     Johara Khnifes (right) and her car ablaze after an explosive device attached to it detonated late on Tuesday
    Johara Khnifes (right) and her car ablaze after an explosive device attached to it detonated late on Tuesday
    Khnifes was active in social protest of Arab sector violence and participated in a campaign calling for its end.
    In an interview she gave just days before she was murdered, Khnifes said the violence was a result of ignorance.
    "When people live without a sense of security, they find it hard to advance in life. Until we as Arabs, feel we can live in safety, we will not advance," she said.
    2 View gallery
    ההפגנה נגד אלימות בלוד    ההפגנה נגד אלימות בלוד
    Pictures of women murdered in violent incidents in the Arab community of Lod
    (Photo: Samah Salameh)
    Khnifes was the daughter of Shfar'am's Druz deputy mayor.
    Faraj Khnifes is a prominent figure in the city where with a decades long public service. He told reporters that he was not aware of threats against him or his family and was not in dispute with anyone.
    "Over the years, the police had told me on occasion that there are threats on my life, but not recently. I never thought the violence would reach my door," he said.
    "My daughter was a lovely woman. One of a kind. She was successful and courageous and always had a smile on her face," he said.
    "She was our flower. Our hearts are broken. It is difficult to be in our house, without her," he said.




    Talkbacks for this article 0