Ashdod girl, 9, dies a week after suffering cardiac arrest during rocket siren

Tamar Chaya Torpiashvili, 9, from Ashdod died a week after she lost consciousness during a rocket alert siren as she and her family rushed into their protected room, Assuta Ashdod Public Hospital announced on Saturday night.

2 View gallery Tamar suffered a heart attack during a rocket alert siren ( Photo: Courtesy of family )

"Unfortunately, despite the doctors' efforts, 9-year-old Tamar died on Saturday night; she was evacuated to the hospital a week ago on Friday after suffering cardiac arrest while a siren sounded in the city. The hospital shares in the family's grief." She had been on life support since the rocket attack.

Her father, Avi Torpiashvili, eulogized her in a post on Facebook."Blessed is the one true judge. Dear family, dear friends, dear people of Israel, dear Jews in the Diaspora, I want to say thank you!!! Thank you for the prayers, thank you for the support, thank you for the hugs and kisses. Thank you for making my princess' dreams come true.

2 View gallery Tamar's family spent the last week watching over her in the hospital ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

"Tamar Chaya daughter was an angel; she was born on a Saturday morning and gave her soul back on a Saturday evening. The creator of the world gave us a gift for nine years and ten months and, thanks to your prayers, we were privileged to stay in her presence for another week where we showered her with endless love until she breathed her last. The funeral will take place in Israel on Sunday morning, more precise details will be provided later."

Intensive care manager: 'A very rare event'

Director of pediatric intensive care at the hospital, Dr. Noa Rosenfeld-Yehoshua, told Ynet: "There are people who are very sensitive to adrenaline in very large amounts and that can cause cardiac problems. This is very rare and we are investigating the incident. We will have answers later.

"The incident itself happened during the siren, the girl and her family entered the protected room and she lost consciousness. She underwent prolonged resuscitation and over the last week we treated her like we treat someone who has undergone prolonged resuscitation, maintaining a certain temperature to protect the brain. We haven't come across any more cases like this among children in recent weeks, but we are definitely trying to find out if there is a preexisting condition that caused this, though we have no proof of that."

On Sunday at 10:00 a.m. the country's health system will observe a moment of silence in memory of the many civilians and soldiers killed in the war against Hamas as it continues to work to save the lives of the wounded and treat those injured, both in body and soul.





Health MInister Uriel Bosso, and director general of the Ministry of Health, Moshe Bar Siman Tov, published a letter calling on the entire health system to join the important initiative of the Israel Nurses' Association, and the Israel Medical Association, to hold a minute of silence.