Muslim IDF soldier who collapsed in training vows not to leave army

A Israeli soldier from a Bedouin patrol unit who collapsed during a fitness training four months ago said he has no intention of leaving the military.

Corporal Ahmad Sawaed was hospitalized at Be'er Sheva's Soroka Medical Center in August after he fell and lost consciousness during a physical at the Kzi'ot Military Base in the Negev due to cardiac arrest.

On Tuesday he returned to the Be'er Sheva where was treated to thank medical teams for saving his life.

Sawaed arrived accompanied by his family to express his gratitude in person. "I am happy and excited to meet the dedicated medical teams that took care of me when I was gravely ill," he said. "I want to thank you all for caring with the same dedication, for my family as well."

Sawaed was hospitalized in critical condition and remained unconscious for weeks in the ICU.

Sawaed, an accomplished cyclist, is a Muslim from the northern village of Shefa-'Amr who volunteered to serve in the IDF.

His parents, Majed and Sahaam, never left his bedside for a moment, urging him to "wake up." It was there that they spent his 20th birthday.

Sawaed was an award- winning cyclist before his military service and volunteered for the armed forces after a stint in the police. He was considered an outstanding soldier, by his commanders.

His father said he had faith that his son would recover from the severe cardiac arrest but said his son's recovery was miraculous. "He is an athlete and eager to return to service," Majed Sawaed said. "His commanders visit him often and he has told them as much. He is an optimist and still wants to serve his country," the father said.

Soroka's caridac ICU chief Dr. Hezy Shmueli said his team's efforts coupled with the dedication of the family helped the soldier's recovery. "When he was discharged, he began a course of neurological rehabilitation," he said.

"We are moved every time we see Ahmed, when he comes in for checkups and are thrilled at his recovery. His case highlights the importance of a quick response to cardia arrests including the use of defibrillators," he said.








