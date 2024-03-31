Weapons concealed at Al Shifa Hospital maternity ward, IDF reveals

Weapons located at the Al Shifa Hospital ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





The IDF released on Sunday footage of weapons and explosives concealed in the maternity ward of the Al Shifa Hospital.

As part of an operation led by the 162nd Division at Shifa Hospital, IDF soldiers, including those from the Nahal Reconnaissance Unit, engaged in various buildings, neutralizing terrorists and uncovering an arsenal of hidden weapons.

Within the maternity ward, soldiers uncovered an array of weaponry ingeniously concealed inside pillows, hospital beds, ceilings, and walls. The cache included dozens of mortar shells, explosives, sniper rifles, Kalashnikov rifles, pistols, magazines, mortars, and additional ammunition.

During a search of the compound, the troops encountered armed terrorists and high-ranking members of Hamas in a stairwell. A pursuit ensued, leading to an exchange of gunfire in which the senior terrorists were eliminated.