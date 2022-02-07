Convicted sex offender indicted for raping underage girl with mother's help

A convicted sex offender from northern Israel was indicted last month for routinely assaulting and raping an 11-year-old girl with the full knowledge and consent of her mother, the State Prosecutor's Office revealed Monday.

According to the indictment, the 62-years-old man not only raped the child routinely for two years but was also given full control of every aspect of her life as part of an understanding the suspect and the victim's mother had in which he backed the two financially in return for a carte blanche over her body.

A police investigation further revealed that the suspect used to call the victim dozens of times a day, restrict her movement, forbid her from going out or leaving the house, as well as control the way she dressed.

When the victim would protest, the suspect would threaten to cut his financial support and would assault her.

The prosecution further added that the mother enjoyed large sums of money from the suspect, who also showered her with lavish gifts in return for her silence on the abuse her daughter was going through.

The man has been charged with a series of grave offenses, including human trafficking, aggravated rape, sodomy, indecent assault, assault of a minor, intimidation and more.

In addition, Ynet has learned that the man is a convicted sex offender who was sentenced to ten years in prison in 1996 for charges of rape, indecent assault under aggravated circumstances, solicitation of prostitution and extortion.