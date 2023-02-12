Congresswoman's claim of Jewish heritage omits Nazi grandfather

A Republican congresswoman whose claim regarding being “raised as a Messianic Jew by her father” could not be verified by fact-checkers, appears to have distorted her family history in an even more striking manner: by omitting mention of her paternal grandfather's military service in Germany during Nazi rule.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Anna Paulina Luna, 33-year-old Florida lawmaker, made a number of unsubstantiated claims about her background, the Washington Post alleged, including claiming to both have Jewish heritage and to have been raised as a Jew; the report cites "people familiar with the matter" saying that was not the case.

2 View gallery Anna Paulina Luna ( Photo: AP )

Luna stated that while she presently identifies as Christian, she was “raised as a Messianic Jew by her father," and was ”also a small fraction Ashkenazi." Messianic Jews is a movement in Judaism whose adherents accepts Jesus as the Messiah.

However, three members of Luna’s extended family said that her father was Catholic and that they were not aware of him practicing any form of Judaism while Luna was growing up. George Mayerhofer’s father, Heinrich Mayerhofer, immigrated to Canada from Germany in 1954 after serving in the ranks of the Nazi military as a teenager. He identified as Roman Catholic, according to an immigration record cited by the Post.

2 View gallery Anna Paulina Luna campaign poster with Trump ( Photo: Youtube )