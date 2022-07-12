'Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres' hits Netflix

Six years after his death, iconic Israeli politician and Noble Peace Prize winner Shimon Peres stars in a documentary film called "Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres" , to be available on Netflix on Wednesday.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The film, narrated by George Clooney, features personal interviews with members of Peres' family, his close friends, and a long list of renowned leaders who worked with him throughout the years.

2 View gallery Shimon Peres ( Photo: AP )

Amongst them are former UK prime minister Tony Blair, Benjamin Netanyahu, and former U.S. presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama.

'Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres' trailer ( Courtesy of Netflix )

The documentary, to be released to over 190 countries in dozens of different languages, was produced by Richard Trank - a well known documentary filmmaker who won an Oscar for his film "The Long Way Home", which told the story of Jewish immigrants post-World War II.

Trank interviewed Peres over a nine months before his passing in 2016. He spoke of his childhood in Belarus, his role in the Israeli military, his relationship with his close mentor David Ben Gurion, and his political career throughout the years.

2 View gallery Shimon Peres and Richard Trank

All of his ventures led him to groundbreaking diplomatic and domestic achievements, including two terms as prime minster, the negotiation of the 1994 Israel-Jordan peace treaty, and a Nobel Peace Prize for the Oslo Accords with the Palestinians