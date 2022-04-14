Israelis establish shelter for Ukrainian victims of sexual assault

Delegations from several Israeli companies have traveled to the Poland-Ukraine border to establish a home for Ukrainian women who suffered sexual assault in the wake of the Russian invasion.

More than a month has gone by since the calamitous war in Ukraine began, and about four million refugees have already escaped the country, many of which spend a long time waiting at the borders.

3 צפייה בגלריה Ukrainian refugees at the Polish border ( Photo: AP )

Amongst the refugees, many are women and children left with no shelter, clothes, food, or the ability to earn money. If this is not unbearable enough, the last few weeks have shown a growing number of reported rapes in and outside of Ukraine, women falling victims to human trafficking, and being forced into prostitution.

In efforts to help women, a home has been established at the Polish border, where Ukrainian women who have suffered sexual trauma, can find security.

3 צפייה בגלריה Israeli-founded shelter for Ukrainian victims of sexual assault

The shelter was founded by Israeli organizations, with the help of Israeli volunteer groups that specialize in providing psychological support.

The team on site offers women therapists who can help them deal with the atrocities they've seen and experienced in their escape from the warzones.

The professional staff is led by Mike Naftali, Founder and President of "Topaz," a social advocacy non -profit, along with the international humanitarian organization "TAG" and Daniel Leon, the President of the crypto company "Celsius". The staff are hoping this is only the beginning of a long-term project.

3 צפייה בגלריה Ukrainian refugees ( Photo: AFP )

"One of the most paining things we're seeing here, is women and girls who arrive alone to an unknown place", says Tal Hochman, the head of the delegation from Topaz.

"We're creating a warm home for them, a place where they can breathe for a minute, relax, receive our help, and know that they're continuing on to a safe place," she says.