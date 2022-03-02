Uncertainty grows as food is in increasingly low supply





Food is in increasingly short supply in Ukraine and civilians must spend hours in line outside stores hoping to stock up.

The lines were long even before the Russian invasion began but after a weekend long curfew in Kyiv, they were much more extreme.

4 צפייה בגלריה Store shelves and fridges bare amid food crisis in Kyiv ( Photo: EPA )

My neighbor Yuri, a pensioner, volunteered to stand in line for me so that I could write my column but after two hours, when it was our turn to enter the store, my partner Svetlana took over for him.

4 צפייה בגלריה Long lines of hopeful shoppers outside food stores in Kyiv wanting to stock up with supplies ( Photo: AFP )

"One person walks out, and one is allowed in," she told me upon her return home. "The scenes I witnessed were grim. The egg fridge was bare, and the socket was disconnected from power, there was no bread, cheese or milk and the shelves for oil was nearly empty," she said.

Svetlana bought a few packets of concentrated milk, but there was no meat to be had.

"I managed to yeast to bake bread, two packets of frozen dough, frozen dumplings, and the last pieces of yellow cheese," she said.

"I was at a loss. This is like things were in the late 1980s and early 1990 during the break up of the Soviet Union when stores were empty, and food was scarce," she said.

4 צפייה בגלריה Store shelves and fridges bare amid food crisis in Kyiv ( Photo: EPA )

On Tuesday, things were not much better in the biggest store near our house.

There was a long line outside the bakery section and each shopper was able to buy one warm loaf.

In addition to food, cigarettes were gone, and the military banned the sale of alcohol, beer and even soft drinks.

4 צפייה בגלריה Store shelves and fridges bare amid food crisis in Kyiv ( Photo: EPA )

"We have no idea when supplies will arrive," Nadia the shop salesperson told me.

"We had restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic, but food flowed to the shops on a regular basis. Today we are at war. There is a shortage of fuel and roadblocks are everywhere, causing major logistical problems," she said.

After the city came under the Russian strike on Tuesday, we are left with more uncertainty.









































העוצר הממושך של סוף השבוע הסתיים רק ביום שני בבוקר, ואחריו התורים הארוכים השתרכו מחוץ לכל חנויות המזון. השכן שלי יורי, פנסיונר, התנדב לעמוד במקומי בתור כדי לאפשר לי לכתוב שורות אלה. לאחר שעתיים של המתנה, כאשר הגיע תורנו להיכנס לסופר, בת זוגי סבטלנה ירדה לשם. "הכניסה לחנות התבצעה על בסיס אחד יוצא - אחד נכנס", היא סיפרה כשחזרה, "התמונה שראיתי בסופר הייתה עגומה: המקרר של הביצים היה ריק ומנותק מחשמל, אין לחם, גבינות וחלב, ומדפי השמן כמעט ריקים".