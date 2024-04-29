An unlikely Monarch: How Camilla's star rose in the UK

"Camilla is the last person you would expect to see as a queen," sources close to the queen consort revealed to The Sunday Times in April 2023. It has been 19 months since the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, who left the throne to her firstborn, King Charles, and his spouse Camilla Parker Bowles.

2 View gallery Queen Camilla ( Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images )

Camilla has historically been unfavorably viewed by the public, many of whom continue to hold a deep allegiance to the late Princess Diana.

Navigating royal life has been a challenging journey for Camilla, frequently finding herself in the background. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip chose not to attend Charles and Camilla's wedding ceremony (although they were present at the reception), and instances where Camilla could accompany Charles in the same vehicle or attend formal functions were exceptionally rare.

Despite these challenges, she persevered. Concurrently, Charles consistently affirmed to his family that Camilla was an integral part of his life, a non-negotiable point for him.

2 View gallery Camilla and Charles ( Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images )

A pivotal and unforgettable shift occurred in 2007 when Princes William and Harry extended an invitation to Camilla to join the memorial service commemorating the tenth anniversary of their mother Diana's passing. This was viewed by many as a prime opportunity, yet Camilla decided against participating.

"This was the only time we really disagreed," a former aide of hers reminisced. "I thought like a public relations person: 'Wow, they invited her, this is a big moment.' But she saw it differently. Her instinct was not to go because she felt it would be a distraction. She believed the focus should be on Diana and the memorial service, and she was absolutely right."