Children from Gaza border region begin school year away from home

Nearly eight weeks after the October 7 massacre, children from communities bordering Gaza are slowly returning to the classroom. The Hofim school in the northern Israeli moshav Kerem Maharal was set up to accommodate children who were evacuated from Yad Mordechai, Zikim and Karmia kibbutzes. On Sunday, a group of 226 primary school students, from first to sixth grade, began their studies in newly constructed facilities, surrounded by a meticulously maintained yard.

An additional 136 older students were relocated to the joint school in Kibbutz Ma'agan Michael in northern Israel.

"We have fun here. I'm trying to get back to normal with my girlfriends, we are surrounded by a lot of love here. They even left the name of our school, Hofim," said Dror Tal, a 10-year-old from Kibbutz Yad Mordechai.

Just before 8 a.m., the students were shuttled to the school gate where Principal Sarit Zellering awaited their arrival. "I am happy to take part in this complex and important task - to teach and educate here, with an amazing team that came and committed to helping the students," the principal said.

Some of the teachers relocated with their families from the Gaza border region, and some come from the local school district. "Our mission is to assist the students in whatever is necessary, and not only in academics," Zellering said.

The system is also tailored to meet new challenges. Teachers, psychologists, and educational consultants are continually available for the students.

"We built a special set of lessons, which also includes music and art. Everything is done gradually and we are all here for the sake of the children," according to Zellering.

Asif Isaac, head of the Hof HaCarmel regional council, where the school for the displaced children is located, said his community is ready to step up and helped the traumatized families.