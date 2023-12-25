Fate of Judy Weinstein, Hamas' oldest captive, remains unknown

Last Friday, Kibbutz Nir Oz announced that 73-year-old Gadi Haggi, a father of 4 and grandfather of 7, was murdered by Hamas on October 7. He was kidnapped by the Palestinian terror organization along with his wife, 70-year-old Judy Weinstein, who is now the oldest hostage held by Hamas.
The couple, both Israeli and American citizens, were abducted while out on a morning walk on October 7. Judy tried to call for help and said that she and her husband were both shot shot by terrorists riding a motorcycle and that Gadi was seriously injured. They were then taken by Hamas terrorists into Gaza.
"To our understanding that no one was able to assist them at that point," Judy's sister, Andrea, told CNN. "My hope is that Judy is released and that she's been medically taken care of, so we can hug her upon her return and be there for whatever she may need."
Judy's mother, who is 95, expressed her grave concern for her daughter's health, saying that not knowing whether she is still alive is unbearable. Early in the war, Gadi's children recognized his lifeless' body being taken into Gaza, though at the time, authorities said there was "inconclusive evidence" to support the assertion he was already dead at that point.
"We're heartbroken," Andrea, a resident of Connecticut, told CNN. "To think someone is harming my sister and her husband, both of who are such kind people. It's immoral."
Six other American citizens currently are held in Hamas captivity, all men.
On Friday, their family members said in a statement: "We call upon our leaders to do all that's required to bring our parents back. The news of Gadi's demise serve to underscore the urgency of the matter."
President Joe Biden, upon learning of Gadi's death, released the following statement: "Jill and I are heartbroken. We continue to pray for the well-being and safe return of his wife, Judy. Their daughter joined by phone my meeting with the families of hostages last week. Those families bravely shared with me the harrowing ordeal that they have endured over the past months as they await news of their loved ones. It's intolerable. Today, we are praying for their four children, seven grandchildren, and other loved ones and are grieving this tragic news with them. And I reaffirm the pledge we have made to all the families of those still held hostage: we will not stop working to bring them home."