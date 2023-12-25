Fate of Judy Weinstein, Hamas' oldest captive, remains unknown

Last Friday, Kibbutz Nir Oz announced that 73-year-old Gadi Haggi, a father of 4 and grandfather of 7, was murdered by Hamas on October 7. He was kidnapped by the Palestinian terror organization along with his wife, 70-year-old Judy Weinstein, who is now the oldest hostage held by Hamas.

< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

The couple, both Israeli and American citizens, were abducted while out on a morning walk on October 7. Judy tried to call for help and said that she and her husband were both shot shot by terrorists riding a motorcycle and that Gadi was seriously injured. They were then taken by Hamas terrorists into Gaza.

"To our understanding that no one was able to assist them at that point," Judy's sister, Andrea, told CNN. "My hope is that Judy is released and that she's been medically taken care of, so we can hug her upon her return and be there for whatever she may need."

2 View gallery Gadi Haggi and Judy Weinstein

Judy's mother, who is 95, expressed her grave concern for her daughter's health, saying that not knowing whether she is still alive is unbearable. Early in the war, Gadi's children recognized his lifeless' body being taken into Gaza, though at the time, authorities said there was "inconclusive evidence" to support the assertion he was already dead at that point.

"We're heartbroken," Andrea, a resident of Connecticut, told CNN. "To think someone is harming my sister and her husband, both of who are such kind people. It's immoral."

Six other American citizens currently are held in Hamas captivity, all men.

On Friday, their family members said in a statement: "We call upon our leaders to do all that's required to bring our parents back. The news of Gadi's demise serve to underscore the urgency of the matter."

2 View gallery US President Joe Biden, 'Jill and I are heartbroken' ( Photo: Reuters )