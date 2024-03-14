'Express solidarity with our Jewish brothers': German benefactors who support Israel

On October 7, when she heard about Hamas’s murderous attack, Petra Berndorf from Duisburg, Germany, sent a message to her friend, Idit Seltenreich - who serves as a project manager at Tel Aviv-Yaffo Academic College’s Foreign Relations and Resource Development Department. The correspondence between the two led to a fundraiser for Israel and the hostages held on Wednesday, attended by senior German officials.

The fundraiser took place under heavy security at a building owned by the local Jewish community in the city. Despite concerns, the hall was quickly filled. A small community in Germany, composed of non-Jewish intellectuals and artists - like Berndorf - chose the right path and arrived to support Israel without fear.

"The country changed on October 7, and so did the college," Seltenreich said. According to her 25 students from Tel Aviv-Yaffo Academic College were affected in various ways by the attack and subsequent fighting in Gaza. These students, including Ella Hamui and Amit Lahav, were murdered at the Nova Music Festival .

In addition, Gilad Molcho, a reservist IDF soldier, fell in clashes on the Lebanon border, and Alon Shamli was murdered in a terrorist attack in Egypt, both of them alumni of the college.

Shortly after the start of the war, the college’s management comprised a personal "aid package" tailored to each of their students. "It was clear to us from the start that each student requires something different. One might need financial support at a certain scale, and another at a different scale, as well as housing solutions. For example, we have a student who lives in dorms with her parents.”

Yariv Zoltan, Vice President for Foreign Relations and Resource Development, added, "This is a very complex coping process that requires constant monitoring for future developments. The treatment doesn’t end with the families affected by the attack but continues with families of IDF reservists. Aid to families is seen in every parameter, from personal requirements for families through making things easier for reservists in what we can, and of course, to special requests."

'I felt real pain, not only emotional but also physical'

Meanwhile, Berndorf, local community members, and college personnel are making preparations for the start of the evening. Last-minute details by the speakers, and anticipation for a respectable turnout for the fundraiser. At this point, Bundestag president Barbara Bass entered the hall with her team.

It’s touching to think that a significant portion of these people are non-Jewish. We met Christian Mayer, 65, In the audience, a professor of physical chemistry living in the city, who heard about the initiative and decided to participate.

"My connection to Israel goes back to the past. I’m in touch with scientists from the Weizmann Institute of Science, where we collaborate on research," he said. "When I heard about what happened to you in the terrible attack, I felt real pain, not only emotional but also physical. So I immediately wanted to take part in the special project Petra set up."

How do people around you react, I asked. Mayer replied, "Look, on the one hand, we live in a bubble here. Our community supports Israel, and we’re together, working together. So we’re less exposed to others. But you can’t say there’s no antisemitism. It exists, and we can see it emerging in the world right now because of the war.

“In my opinion, there are two types of antisemitism in this area. Firstly, the fact that there are immigrants present from countries with hostile policies toward Israel, and secondly, a very old generation that knows the wrong side of history. But I must say that October 7 was an important turning point regarding Israelis and even more so regarding Palestinians, that made the issue more critical."

On stage, Bundestag President Bass spoke. Her words were clear. "Today more than ever, we in Germany must stand up and express solidarity with our Jewish brothers and sisters," she said. "Since October 7, over 2,000 antisemitic crimes have been committed, and this is shameful for our country.

“It’s our duty, all of us, to stand against antisemitism – publicly and in our daily lives - whether it’s expressed in words or in actions. We all bear this responsibility. Youth from all over the world celebrated at the Nova Music Festival and did what the young should do: celebrate life and freedom. Among them were also students from the Tel Aviv-Yaffo Academic College. They experienced Hamas murdering over 360 young men and women."

Bass talked about her visit to Kibbutz Kfar Aza after Hamas’s attack. "I saw with my own eyes the damage of terrorism, and of course at the Nova Music Festival site," she said. "Meetings with the hostages’ and victims’ families deeply moved me. They must be released. It was important for me to see and show that this isn’t an abstract thing, but an event that changed the lives of Jews around the world."

Bass mentioned the cooperation with Tel Aviv-Yaffo Academic College, which allowed the fundraising event to take place. At the end of the evening, which included singing and readings, Berndorf rushed to stand near the donation box. She smiled at the departing guests, including artists, and without word explained why they should donate.

Berndorf’s community is made up of various artists, and the fact they openly support an event focused on Israel isn’t something to take lightly. Even if the event takes place in the building of the city's Jewish community, especially after what happened at the Berlin International Film Festival and what other artists who seek to express support for Israel are facing these days.