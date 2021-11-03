Dual Narrative Tour in Jerusalem aims for peace

Dual Narrative Tours in Jerusalem work to expose the complex history and current reality of one of the most celebrated and controversial cities in the world while including perspectives from all sides.

Cramped into an area of a third of a square mile, nearly 40,000 people live within the walls of Jerusalem’s Old City, 75 percent of whom are Muslim.

Palestinian tour guide Husam Jubran and Jewish tour guide Sharon "Morgie" Morgenstern are dedicated to resolving the conflict between Muslims, Jews, and Christians in the Holy Land as much as possible in order to have a peaceful future.

Morgie wishes for those living in the area to figure out how to co-exist respectfully. “Each of us comes with our own history, our own background, and if we can hear each other out it would be a huge step,” she said.

Together, the two guides are doing their part to forge a future of peace and understanding between Muslims and Jews in the region.

Abraham Tours gave i24NEWS correspondents a first-hand experience of its popular Dual Narrative Tour in Jerusalem, in anticipation of Israel opening back up to tourists.

The tour began at the famous Cotton Market, where Muslim worshippers have walked for centuries to access and pray at the Al-Aqsa Mosque. Jubran’s only goal is to help change the “perception of this country on the Muslim people, and hopefully to create a different future.”

With human dignity and respect, the tour works to manifest a new narrative for a brighter future for ourselves and for future generations, who will hopefully live in peace.

“Whether I’m Jewish, Muslim, or Christian, understanding the history of each religion will also help me understand some of the pain they went through because we’re all human, we’ve all suffered in different ways," Morgie said.



