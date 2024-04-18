Mattel's Israeli CEO among Time Magazine's '100 most influential people'

The mastermind behind the Barbie movie phenomenon, Ynon Kreiz, the Israeli CEO of Mattel, has earned a coveted spot on Time magazine's list of the 100 most influential people. Taking the helm of a struggling Mattel in 2018, Kreiz orchestrated a remarkable turnaround, culminating in the iconic Barbie's transformation into a box-office sensation.

2 View gallery Ynon Kreiz ( Photo: Teri Weber, Mattel )

Kreiz reflected on the film's success in an interview with Ynet, "It's very flattering. The film was the result of a creative collaboration between the world's leading creators. We wanted to create something unique and original that would break conventions and be a social event. Beyond the box office success, I'm happy that the film brought people back to theaters and became a global social phenomenon that excited people and conveyed positive and human messages," he said.

In his tribute in the magazine, filmmaker J.J. Abrams explained why Kreiz was selected for the prestigious list. "His work at the esteemed toy company began six years ago, when sales were sluggish and Barbie was just a beloved doll. With a visionary’s eyes and a kitesurfer’s audacity, he reorganized, coordinated, and schemed—imagining Mattel not as a toy company but as an entertainment company."

Abrams further emphasized Kreiz's vision. "Those of us who have known Ynon for years have witnessed his unwavering determination to turn Barbie and other Mattel brands into cultural phenomena. One way he is doing that is by trusting his creative partners like Greta Gerwig to take giant, unexpectedly creative swings. With toy sales strong, Mattel Films development in overdrive, and an Oscar-winning, $1.5 billion hit under his belt, Ynon is only gaining speed, getting ready for his next launch skyward."

Raised in the Ramat Chen and Ramat Efal neighborhoods of Ramat Gan, Ynon Kreiz harbored dreams of becoming a footballer in his youth. However, an unfortunate leg injury prematurely steered him to the world of business. During the 1990s, he pursued his studies in Los Angeles, where he also worked as a surfing instructor. A fateful encounter with billionaire Haim Saban paved the way for his appointment as the CEO of Fox Kids' European branch.

2 View gallery 'Barbie' and 'Ken' ( Photo: EPA )

In 2008, Kreiz took the helm of Endemol, a Dutch production and content company, coinciding with the rise of the reality show phenomenon "Big Brother." After a three-year stint, he returned to his native Israel for two years, after residing in London for 15 years. Subsequently, he relocated back to California, where he led Maker Studios, a company that transformed YouTube users into celebrities and was eventually acquired by Disney for nearly a billion dollars.

Joining Mattel's board of directors in 2017, Kreiz ascended to the CEO position within a year. He skillfully navigated the company through turbulent times, notably by expanding the range of Barbie dolls. Currently, Mattel is engaged in the production of over 30 television series and 14 major films. Among these projects are a Hot Wheels-inspired film directed by J.J. Abrams and a Major Matt Mason film starring Tom Hanks, focusing on an astronaut living on the moon.