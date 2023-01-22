Israeli therapist who guides sexual offenders through recovery

Most people see sexual offenders as monsters, who are beyond help and who must be isolated from society. But, not clinical Israeli criminologist Guy Einat.

Einat believes that many sex offenders are victims of untreated trauma, and he takes it upon himself to identify and treat the wounds which have been left to fester and thus caused harm to others.

"I'm often told that I excuse the offenders from responsibility once I provide them with recognition of the trauma they experienced. This is just not true," Einat says.

3 View gallery Guy Einat ( Photo: Michal Arbel )

"I strengthen their sense of ownership. I make them take responsibility and say 'I did what I did consciously.'"

Einat, who has been working with sexual offenders for over 20 years, describes taking ownership as "when the patient is able to understand the mechanism that drives him."

This by no means justifies a sex offender's actions, he says, to the contrary - it causes the offender to understand the depth of his offenses as part of the recovery process.

"Many of the offenders are victims themselves. I try to make way for parts of the trauma that they bring with them," he says. "I tell them outright - you are not responsible for the trauma you underwent, but you are responsible for your recovery, and if you don't take responsibility for this and continue to harm others, then that is your responsibility."

The seasoned criminologist explains that the trauma the offenders bear is not necessarily sexual, and can range from all forms of violence, neglect, and abuse that they experienced.

"Within every one of us, there is some fracture that is caused by trauma, for the most part, it is from childhood. The sole develops solutions to overcome these fractures. But there are people whose fractures are too big," Einat said. "They don't have the strength and mental resilience to overcome them."

This, he says, is what leads to pathological tendencies, such as depression, anxiety, addictions, psychosis, suicidal thoughts, and socially deviant actions. Surroundings and society play a significant role in shaping a sex offender's traumas he adds.

3 View gallery Imprisonment illustration ( Photo: shutterstock )

Einat stumbled upon this career path by chance. His academic studies focused on education and criminology, and his plan was to take this in the direction of teenagers considered to be at risk. In one of his internships, he was introduced to treatment for sexual offenders and grew very interested. Now, Einat describes his work as a calling, as part of the worldwide efforts to help the recovery from sexual offenses, working with victims and perpetrators.

"The personality of the offender is fractured," he says. " The therapist's job is to connect between the different parts. This can be described as a house with many rooms but no connecting corridors. No way to get to the different parts within," he says. "Harmful behavior can be locked up in a dark room of the soul."

3 View gallery Guy Einat ( Photo: Michal Arbel )

Then when the deviant act is uncovered, people say they are surprised. But they only know some of the rooms in the house and not others," he says.

Einat says that many of his patients are generally seen by society as having good personalities - being good dads, and upstanding members of the community.

"The number of patients I've had who were good and wonderful people who contributed to their community is great," he said. "Sometimes an offender may not understand what was wrong, the severity of the offense, he may not understand the meaning of it, although it is likely that somewhere inside of him, he does understand. The offense sits on a thin line between awareness and unawareness," he says.

"In the treatment, I aim to connect between the different rooms. Create integration between different parts of the soul, so that the offender can recognize the offense and understand the parts within him that caused it, and then feel less of a need to act upon these parts of his personality and continue to harm others," he says.

The treatment's success is measured by the person's "ability to connect with his inner distress," Einat says.