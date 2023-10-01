Israeli wins the 'Nobel prize of education' for founding online University

Shai Rashef, the President of University of the People, a private, non-profit distance learning institution, has been honored with the 2023 "Yidan Prize", often referred to as the "Nobel Prize of Education".

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

This marks the seventh year of recognizing distinguished individuals in educational fields who strive for creative, research-based, and practical improvements in global education systems. Alongside the prestige of a gold medal, the award carries a monetary endowment of roughly $4 million.

2 View gallery Shai Reshef ( Photo: Ryan Pruyss )

Each year, the award recognizes two winners: one for educational research and the other for innovation in education, the latter being clinched this year by Shai Rashef. He is being honored for his visionary contributions to education and for founding the University of the People, a groundbreaking venture in higher education.

The University of the People, initiated by Shai Rashef, presents a transformative model in higher education, challenging the notion that such education should be exclusive and costly. Under Reshef's design, higher education becomes universally accessible and of high quality, with affordable fees that cater to all individuals' circumstances. This includes full-time workers, refugees in camps, working mothers, individuals with limited mobility, and others.

The University of the People's online education platform leverages cutting-edge technology, global volunteer collaboration, and remote operation, eliminating the need for costly physical campuses. It also utilizes available free educational resources on the internet. These factors, among others, contribute to the scalability of the university's academic and technological model, thereby reaching a vast student population worldwide. The model addresses the existing challenge of accessibility and availability in higher education.

Founded in 2009 by Reshef, the University of the People is an American online institution that offers free tuition. It extends its academic opportunities to all high school graduates who have been precluded from pursuing further studies due to financial, personal, or political constraints, among others.

Presently, the university serves over 137,000 students from approximately 200 countries. Its student body includes around 16,000 refugees from nations such as Syria, Ukraine, and Sudan, and 3,000 Afghan women who engage in their studies from the safety of their homes, away from prying Taliban eyes.

2 View gallery Shai Reshef giving a lecture

In 2012, the University of the People received a financial boost of $613,282 from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The grant aimed to assist the university in obtaining national accreditation. Subsequently, in 2014, the university achieved accreditation for its degree-offering programs from the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC).

The university expanded its program offerings in 2016 by launching an online MBA.

A year later, in 2017, a partnership was forged between the University of the People and the University of Edinburgh. This collaboration allowed Health Science graduates of the University of the People to further their education by completing a bachelor's degree at the University of Edinburgh.

In 2018, the University of the People unveiled a new online Master of Education in Advanced Teaching, developed in partnership with the International Baccalaureate. The inaugural class of this program commenced in 2019. The following year, in 2020, the International Baccalaureate began providing 80 scholarships for qualifying M.Ed. students.

Shai Reshef is a distinguished figure with an honorary doctorate from the British Open University, based in Milton Keynes. He is a recipient of the Philanthropy Award from the Prince of Monaco. Additionally, Reshef has been recognised globally for his contributions, landing a spot among the world's 100 most influential thinkers as per Foreign Policy magazine. The Huffington Post has also acknowledged his transformative role in education by naming him the 'Ultimate Game Changer'.