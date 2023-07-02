Turkmenistan unveils new city honoring former dictator

The central Asian Republic of Turkmenistan unveiled a state-of-the-art "smart" city, Arkadag, in honor of its former president, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. The city, accommodating 73,000 residents, carries a price tag of $3.3 billion with additional substantial investments planned for the future, according to a government insider.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Tiktok >>

The 66-year-old had served as the nation's second President from late 2006 to the spring of 2022 only to be succeeded by his son, 41-year-old Serdar.

3 View gallery Serdar Berdimuhamedov cuts the ribbon at the ceremony ( Photo: Natalia KOLESNIKOVA, AFP )

The new President was the one on hand for the opening ceremony for Turkmenistan's newest city, as his father is currently in Mecca for the annual Hajj. Participants, wearing traditional Turkmen clothing, chanted "Long live Arkadag, Long live Serdar, Long live the Turkmen leader".

Arkadag, the newly constructed city in Turkmenistan, boasts uniform white buildings and seven-story apartment complexes, symbolizing good fortune in the country. The city showcases numerous statues and exhibits dedicated to Turkmen horses and the former leader Berdimuhamedov, including a prominent equestrian statue.

Situated at the base of the scenic Köpetdag mountains, approximately 30 kilometers from the capital Ashgabat, Arkadag holds significance as it is close to the birthplace of Berdimuhamedov. It is widely believed that the former ruler personally supervised the city's development, providing guidance and shaping its final appearance.

To showcase Arkadag as a futuristic city, strict measures have been implemented, allowing only electric cars to navigate its streets. Emphasizing its commitment to green technologies, the city was constructed with sustainability in mind. The ceremony in Arkadag attracted foreign dignitaries, including representatives from various countries. As part of the occasion, the Turkish envoy presented a special gift—an electric car—from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the Turkmen authorities, further highlighting the city's focus on eco-friendly transportation.

Turkmenistan, a desert nation with a population of approximately six million, gained independence in the early 1990s after the dissolution of the Soviet Union. Rich in natural gas resources, the country is known for its highly restrictive policies, making it one of the most closed-off nations globally. Foreign media outlets have limited access to Turkmenistan, resulting in relatively limited coverage of the country's internal affairs.

3 View gallery No gas-operated card allowed ( Photo: Natalia KOLESNIKOVA / AFP )

While no longer the official President, it is estimated that Gurbanguly remains the nation's actual strong man, retaining the final word regarding the country's most notable proceedings.

Under Berdimuhamedov's presidency, Turkmenistan witnessed the development of an extreme cult of personality, surpassing many other countries. The pervasive influence extended to all aspects of society, such as the expectation for public servants to emulate Berdimuhamedov's hair dyeing practice to mask signs of aging. Human rights organizations have criticized the Turkmenistan regime for its severe suppression of basic human rights. They argue that instead of utilizing the substantial profits from the gas industry for the betterment of the population, the government prioritizes promoting and sustaining Berdimuhamedov's near-deity imagery.

3 View gallery Holding Turkmenistan by the scruff, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov ( Photo: AFP )