Noy Bar: A model, parliamentary aid and Netanyahu son's ex-partner

Noy Bar is not your typical Israeli model, despite being in a high-profile relationship with Benjamin Netanyahu's son. Modelling for her is more of a hobby, as she spends her day-to-day life advising MKs on media matters.

The 27-year-old spokesperson for ex-Yamina MK Amichai Chikli and Netanyahu's son Avner recently called off their engagement and parted ways after several years as a couple.

Noy Bar in a campaign for GUESS ( Photo: Tal Hemdi )

Up until recently, Bar was enduring invasive media inquiries not only about her relationship, but also about MK Chikli, whom she's advising. After months of speculation, Chikli has recently been banished from the Yamina party but has remained an MK.

Despite all the behind-the-scenes drama, Bar has recently decided to advance her modeling career by taking up the offer to become the ambassador of the international fashion brand GUESS, having allegedly turned down quite a few modeling opportunities over the years.

"This is proof that I actually like the brand," says Bar.

She admits that modeling agencies' attention on her is largely due to her relationship with former prime minister's son. "It's not because of my pretty face," she says sarcastically.

Noy Bar in a campaign for GUESS ( Photo: Tal Hemdi )

Noy and Avner were in a relationship for close to three years, which included a romantic proposal and even an engagement ring. While many wanted to see their engagement unfold, the couple decided to call it off and split up in February of 2022.

"Every break-up is hard, definitely after so many years together. Honestly one of the hardest things was really the media that was around. Usually people deal with break-ups with their friends and family, not with the whole country. But a bit of time has passed and I think I've managed it pretty well," she says.

"I wouldn't define it a difficult period, but it was a difficult decision. There were a few days of getting used to the new situation but I made a very rational and very right decision and I'm really content with it."

The morning after the break-up, Bar woke up to an influx of gossip stories and rumors all over Instagram and other social media.

Avner Netanyahu and Noy Bar on vacation ( Photo: Instagram )

"Honestly, it wasn't fun. I felt like I was in a tank - being shot at and just waiting for it to end - that's how it felt. There was also the issue that I didn't have time to tell the people close to me [about the break-up] and they discovered it from the media. But I reminded myself that like everything else in this country, the day after, no one will remember."

While she has accepted that her new public career path requires her to open up to the public, and often times share her private matters, Bar refuses to reveal anything about Avner Netanyahu.

"Everything that has to do with the private life of my previous partner or his family, is a red line for me. I won't force publicity on anyone that isn't interested in it, I can only speak for myself."

Noy Bar ( Photo: Tal Hemdi )

She emphasizes that her deterrence from exposing Avner's dirty laundry is solely due to her principles and her silence is by no means a hint of something fishy going on behind the scenes.

Bar said it took courage to break up after the engagement, given the heightened pressure that comes between the engagement and the wedding, yet still insists it was the right thing to do.