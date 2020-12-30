Former spy Pollard greeted by PM upon arrival in Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, greeted Jonathan Pollard and his wife Esther as they arrived in Israel.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The former U.S. Navy analyst who served 30 years in prison for spying for Israel, arrived in the country after parole restrictions on his travel expired.





Jonathan Pollard arrives in Israel









Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with released spy Jonathan pollard at the Ben Gurion International Airport

Pollard and his wife kneeled to kiss the ground as they stepped off the private jet that brought them from New Jersey's Newark International Airport.

Jonathan and Esther Pollard kneel to kiss the ground as they arrive in Israel

Netanyahu handed the couple Israeli identity cards and joined them in prayer giving thanks for their safe arrival.

"Welcome home, the prime minister said. " “Now you can start life anew, with freedom and happiness. Now you are at home.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Jonathan and Esther Pollard after they landed in Israel

“We are excited to be home at last," Pollard said. "There is no one who is more proud of this country or its leader than we are. We hope to become productive citizens as soon as possible.”

Pollard and his wife, Esther will remain in quarantine and will settle in Jerusalem in a furnished apartment prepared for them.

Minister of Diaspora Affairs Omer Yankelevich welcomed the two in a tweet in Hebrew saying; "How good it is that you are home," quoting from a popular Israeli song.

Minister of Diaspora Affairs Omer Yankelevich welcomes Pollard in a tweet ( Photo: Twitter )

Pollard, 66, had long voiced a desire to emigrate to Israel, which granted him citizenship. The espionage affair strained U.S.-Israel relations for decades.

Sentenced in 1987 to life imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit espionage, Pollard was freed on parole in 2015. A U.S. Justice Department decision last month to let the parole terms' five-year travel ban go unrenewed was seen by some as a parting gift to Israel by the Trump administration.

Pollard was paroled from an American jail in November 2015, and has since been under restrictive release conditions, including wearing an electronic monitor and remaining at his home in New York at night.

One of Pollard's lawyers, Eliot Lauer, told Ynet at the time that the couple's most pressing concern was the welfare of his wife, Esther, who is undergoing cancer treatment.

"I know many people are waiting for Pollard in Israel, but the first thing he needs to do is take care of his wife," Lauer said. "I do not know what their immediate plans are other than to make sure Esther is okay, but obviously Jonathan is expecting to go to Israel." Adding that the former spy always saw himself as a true Zionist and a citizen of Israel."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaking to Jonathan Pollard after restrictions on his parole restrictions were lifted in November ( Photo: GPO )

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to Pollard on the phone in November expressing the hope that the couple would travel to Israel.

"You should have now a comfortable life where you can pursue, both of you can pursue your interests," Netanyahu said.