IDF releases names of eight soldiers killed in fighting in Gaza; IDF strikes targets in Syria





The bombing of a school belonging to UNRWA and used by Hamas as a terror base in northern Gaza Strip





IDF on Wednesday, released the names of eight soldiers who were killed in Shuja'iyya, in the Gaza Strip. The fallen are Sergeant first class Rom Hecht, Major Ben Shelly, Captain Liel Hayo, Staff sergeant Oriya Yaakov, Sergeant Achia Daskal, Major Moshe Avram Bar On, Major Roei Meldas, Lieutenant colonel Tomer Grinberg.

An initial investigation in the incident revealed that a Golani brigade force was operating in a densely constructed area of the town when they came under fire. Additional fighters came into the structures to evacuate the wounded when an explosive device was activated, causing further fatalities. The terrorists who were ultimately killed, the IDF believed, emerged from a tunnel shaft.

Israel struck targets in Syria in response to rocket fire, the military said. "IDF aircraft and tanks struck a number of military posts and military infrastructure belonging to the Syrian Army in Syrian territory."

The United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday night passed by a large majority a resolution calling for an "immediate humanitarian cease-fire" in the Gaza Strip. Some 153 countries voted in favor of the cease-fire, 10 countries voted against and 23 abstained or were absent.

The list of countries that voted against includes the United States, Israel, Czech Republic, Micronesia, Paraguay, Papua New Guinea, Liberia, Nauru, Guatemala and Austria. Among the countries that abstained are Germany, Great Britain, Ukraine, Georgia, Argentina, Bulgaria, Hungary, the Netherlands, Panama, South Sudan, Togo, Tonga, Slovakia, Uruguay and Lithuania.

In October the General Assembly called for "an immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities" in a resolution adopted with 121 votes in favor, 14 against - including the U.S. - and 44 abstentions.

The Israel Defense Forces has begun pumping seawater into Hamas' tunnel complex in Gaza, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday citing unnamed U.S. officials. The process will likely take weeks, according to the report.

Some Biden administration officials have said the process could help destroy the tunnels, where Israel believes the militant group is hiding hostages, fighters and munitions, the Journal reported. Other officials have expressed concerns the seawater would endanger Gaza's fresh water supply, the newspaper reported.

An IDF fighter jet and tanks struck a Hezbollah launch post with weapons and terrorist infrastructure after a number of launches were identified toward IDF posts along the northern border, according to the IDF spokesperson's unit. Throughout the day on Tuesday, Hezbollah claimed responsibility Tuesday afternoon for eight shooting attacks on Israeli posts in the border area.

In addition, three launches of rockets from Syria toward Israeli territory were identified. Two of the rockets fell in open areas inside Syrian territory, and one launch fell in an open area in Israel. In response, the IDF fired toward the sources of the launches.

A convoy of 80 aid trucks for Gaza was sent from Egypt to the Kerem Shalom crossing for security checks on Tuesday after a new inspection system was opened in an effort to accelerate deliveries of relief, a Red Crescent official said. The use of Kerem Shalom, which is on the border between Israel, Gaza and Egypt about 3 km (1.86 miles) from Rafah, should allow for the processing of more trucks, including some that would come from Jordan for the first time since the start of the war in Gaza, aid officials say.

U.S. President Joe Biden said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should "replace his government." The Israeli government is "beginning to lose support in the face of indiscriminate bombings," Biden said during a fund-raising event in Washington for his re-election campaign. Biden's statement comes ahead of the expected visit to Israel by U.S. national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, who is supposed to arrive on Thursday and meet with Netanyahu and other officials.

Meanwhile, Biden has invited to a meeting at the White House the families of hostages with American citizenship who are held captive by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, a senior U.S. administration official told Reuters. It is currently unclear how many families will attend the meeting, and some may take part virtually. This will be the first time that the president himself will meet with them.

