Seventeenth case of coronavirus confirmed in man returning from Italy

The Health Ministry on Thursday confirmed that another Israeli has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, the seventeenth case of the pathogen in the country.

The man, a pensioner residing in central Israel, arrived at Ben Gurion airport on Feb. 29 at 12:20 on EasyJet flight EJ3342 from Venice, immediately drove home in a private vehicle and entered home quarantine.

Other passengers, who were on board said flight, are instructed to immediately enter home quarantine for 14 days from the date of landing and report to the Health Ministry via their website.

In case symptoms start appearing, such as fever, coughing or difficulty breathing; patients are instructed to call Magen David Adom 101 hotline.

Meanwhile, the condition of another patient, the owner of a toy store in Or Yehuda who is currently under quarantine at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, has deteriorated on Thursday after his body temperature rose.

Also on Thursday, the Health Ministry announced the 16th case of the deadly virus in a 38-year-old resident of East Jerusalem who works as a tour bus driver and was probably exposed to the pathogen while transporting a group of 21 Greek travelers who recently returned from a pilgrimage to religious sites in Israel and have tested positive for the virus. The bus driver has also been in contact with tourists from Spain and Germany.

He arrived at the Baruch Padeh Medical Center in Tiberias after feeling ill where he was diagnosed with pneumonia and put in an isolated unit. His condition is stable and he is fully conscious.

Also Thursday, Israel Police announced it will begin to crack down on citizens who violate the Health Ministry's directives, which were designed to stem the spread of the virus.

Police said it has opened eight criminal investigations against Israelis who have violated the state’s home quarantine rules or misled health ministry inspectors.

“Israel Police will work in cooperation with the state prosecution in order to bring to justice anyone who chooses to ignore the Health Ministry instructions and endanger, with their actions — whether through negligence or intentionally — raising the dangers of the spread of the coronavirus,” a police official said.