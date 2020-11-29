IDF will keep fighting Iran in Syria, chief of staff says

"I came here to discuss the security situation focusing on Iran’s entrenchment in Syria and in order to thank all those who were involved in the precise and successful effort to expose the mines 10 days ago near the border and in the attack that was carried out afterward in Syria against Iranian and Syrian targets," he said referring the

IDF uncovering several explosive devices

near Israel's border with Syria and subsequent

airstrikes that killed at least 19 pro-Iran militia fighters