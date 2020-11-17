Israel uncovers explosive devices planted along Syria border

The Israeli military on Tuesday uncovered several explosive devices in the lower Golan Heights near Israel's border with Syria, the army said.

The IDF's Engineering Corps dismantled the devices, which according to the army had been planted inside Israeli territory. No injuries were reported.





An Israeli tank near the Syrian border on the Golan Heights ( Photo: AFP )

"We hold the Syrian government responsible for any act of aggression against Israel," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said in a statement.

The devices were uncovered following an intelligence operation monitoring nefarious activity in Syrian territory.

The explosives were placed in an Israeli enclave that housed a humanitarian field hospital to treat civilians injured by the Syrian civil war. The hospital was closed in 2018, although Syrians continued to receive treatment in other Israeli hospitals following the closure.

IDF troops assisting a wounded Syrian taken for treatment in the humanitarian hospital on the Golan Heights in 2017 ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

In August, the army thwarted a similar attempt to plant explosives in the same location. Four militants were shot and killed as they were placing explosives near the border in an area with poor visibility and relatively easy access to the Israeli side of the enclave.

Weapons and explosives ready to be used were found on site.

A bag found with explosives near the Israeli Syrian border in August ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )