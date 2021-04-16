Iran nuclear chief Salehi says 60% enrichment has started at Natanz site

Iran has begun 60% uranium enrichment at its Natanz plant, the country's nuclear chief said on Friday, days after an explosion at the site that Tehran blamed on Israel.
"We are producing about nine grams of 60% enriched uranium an hour," Ali Akbar Salehi, head of the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran, said. "But we have to work on arrangements to drop it to 5 grams per hour."
Earlier, parliament speaker Mohammad Qalibaf said Iranian scientists had successfully started enriching 60 percent uranium at 12:40 a.m. local time (0810 GMT).
"The will of the Iranian nation makes miracles that thwart any conspiracy," Qalibaf said on Twitter.