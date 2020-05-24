Rain, unseasonal cold hit Israel after extreme heat

Following an extreme and unusually long heatwave last week, Israel on Sunday was hit by showers and unseasonably cold temperatures.

The Meteo-Tech meteorological company said local rainfall is expected throughout the day in the northern and central parts of Israel, accompanied by strong winds. The temperatures will be unseasonably cold, but rain is expected to cease by the afternoon hours.

Flood warnings were issued to communities in the Jordan Valley and the Judean Desert.

Rainfall in Safed ( Photo: Safed Municipality )

Israel's Nature and Parks Authority said that due to heavy rain and strong currents, several hiking trails and nature reserves around the country will be closed to the general public.

In the northern city of Haifa, the temperatures will dip from 22 degrees Celsius during the day Sunday to 19 degrees at night. In Tel Aviv, the weather will be similar with a range of 24 degrees during the day and 21 degrees at night. In Jerusalem, the weather will be cooler with temperatures reaching 19 degrees Celsius during the day and falling to 13 degrees overnight.

Rainy weather across Israel ( Photo:Naama Ben Ami Fisher )

In the southern city of Be’er Sheva, temperatures will range from 24 degrees throughout the day to 18 degrees at night. In Israel's southernmost city of Eilat, the weather will remain warm with 31 degrees during the day and 21 at night.

Clouds and rainfall at Hula Valley ( Photo: Anat Zisovitch )

Monday will see a mix of sun of clouds with a small dip in temperatures, also unusually low for the season.

On Tuesday, temperatures will begin to slightly increase and the weather will be mild.

A rainbow over the Sea of Galilee ( Photo: Aharon Ben-Naim )

Wednesday will see a further rise in temperatures with colder and more humid air coming in towards the evening.