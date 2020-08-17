Policeman moderately wounded in stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Old City

A 19-year-old border police soldier was moderately wounded Monday evening in a stabbing attack near the Lions' Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem.

A 19-year-old border police soldier was moderately wounded Monday evening in a stabbing attack near the Lions' Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Yechiel Stern, who was among the first responders at the scene of the incident said that the soldier received preliminary treatment and was then transported to the capital's Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

