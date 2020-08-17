Channels
The scene of the attack in Jerusalem's Old City in which a policeman was moderately wounded
Photo: Courtesy
Policeman moderately wounded in stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Old City

Soldier receives preliminary treatment, transported to capital's Shaare Zedek Medical Center; 60-year-old woman lightly injured in shooting; attacker neutralized and is in serious condition

Gilad Cohen |
Updated: 08.17.20 , 21:34
A 19-year-old border police soldier was moderately wounded Monday evening in a stabbing attack near the Lions' Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem.
    • United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Yechiel Stern, who was among the first responders at the scene of the incident said that the soldier received preliminary treatment and was then transported to the capital's Shaare Zedek Medical Center.
    (Photo: Courtesy)
    "The young man was suffering from a stab wound Together with other EMS personnel at the scene, I treated him for his injuries, after which he was transported to Shaare Zedek Medical Center for further treatment and care. He was in moderate condition."
    (Photo: Courtesy)
    A 60-year-old woman was lightly injured as a result of the shooting at the attacker - who was neutralized and is in a serious condition.

    * This is a developing breaking news story*
    First published: 21:19 , 08.17.20
