Israeli politician Gilad Erdan spoke with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday, for the first time since he was appointed Israel's Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations.

Israeli politician Gilad Erdan spoke with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday, for the first time since he was appointed Israel's Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations.

Israeli politician Gilad Erdan spoke with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday, for the first time since he was appointed Israel's Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations.