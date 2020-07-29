Gantz says demonstrators attacked by criminal gangs

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said a red line was crossed in the violent attacks against protesters marching in Tel Aviv calling for the ouster of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Citizens exercising their right to protest were attacked by an organized group of criminals," Gantz said. "We must not let such acts go unpunished."

