Gantz says demonstrators attacked by criminal gangs

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said a red line was crossed in the violent attacks against protesters marching in Tel Aviv calling for the ouster of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
"Citizens exercising their right to protest were attacked by an organized group of criminals," Gantz said. "We must not let such acts go unpunished."
The defense minister called on Netanyahu and the entire government to condemn the attacks and said he would convene a cabinet meeting to discuss events and ensure the police acts decisively against such incidents.
First published: 14:35 , 07.29.20