Israel reopens border with Sinai for vaccinated, recovered citizens

The Taba border crossing, connecting Israel with Egypt's Sinai peninsula, reopened on Tuesday for Israelis who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or recovered from the disease.

Under a plan approved by the government last week, up to 300 people per day will be able to use the crossing in each direction.

Vacation resort in Sinai ( Photo: Guy Shilo )

The outline will remain in place until April 12, with some reports in Israeli media suggesting the number of daily crossings will grow in the future.

Despite being vaccinated, those crossing the border will still need to present a recent negative COVID-19 test both upon departing and returning to the country.

Travelers will have to purchase a crossing permit that they will be required to present at the time of departure and register for a specific date.

Sinai is a popular tourist destination for Israelis, with almost 500,000 citizens of the Jewish state traveling there in 2019, as reported by Haaretz.

The Taba border crossing ( Photo: Airport Authority )