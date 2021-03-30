Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
17C
מעבר טאבה
The Taba border crossing
Photo: Airport Authority
Vacation resort in Sinai

Israel reopens border with Sinai for vaccinated, recovered citizens

After a year away due to pandemic measures, up to 300 Israelis will be able to cross into the popular tourist destination at the Taba border crossing each day through April 12

i24NEWS |
Published: 03.30.21 , 11:26
The Taba border crossing, connecting Israel with Egypt's Sinai peninsula, reopened on Tuesday for Israelis who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or recovered from the disease.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • Under a plan approved by the government last week, up to 300 people per day will be able to use the crossing in each direction.
    2 צפייה בגלריה
    Vacation resort in Sinai     Vacation resort in Sinai
    Vacation resort in Sinai
    (Photo: Guy Shilo)
    The outline will remain in place until April 12, with some reports in Israeli media suggesting the number of daily crossings will grow in the future.
    Despite being vaccinated, those crossing the border will still need to present a recent negative COVID-19 test both upon departing and returning to the country.
    Travelers will have to purchase a crossing permit that they will be required to present at the time of departure and register for a specific date.
    Sinai is a popular tourist destination for Israelis, with almost 500,000 citizens of the Jewish state traveling there in 2019, as reported by Haaretz.
    2 צפייה בגלריה
    מעבר טאבה    מעבר טאבה
    The Taba border crossing
    (Photo: Airport Authority)
    However, the figure slumped in 2020 to about 35,000 as the crossing remained shuttered for most of the year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
    Talkbacks for this article 0