Hamas calls pre-dawn Israeli strikes in Gaza a 'dangerous step'

Hamas on Sunday called the overnight Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip as a “dangerous step,” saying Israel "will bear the consequences" of its actions.

The military struck the targets belonging to the terror group in a pre-dawn raid, in response to at least three rockets fired at the southern city of Sderot just hours earlier.

Israeli strikes in Gaza overnight ( Photo: Roee Idan )

"Israel's insistence to continue the escalation in Gaza by bombing the resistance is a dangerous step that cannot be taken lightly,” said the terror group in a statement. “Israel must bear the consequences.”

The army said its warplanes and helicopters struck several targets in the northern Gaza Strip, including a Hamas military camp.

In addition, a military post belonging to the terror group’s naval force had been fully destroyed.

"The Hamas terror organization is responsible for everything happening in and outside of the Gaza Strip, and it will bear the consequences for any actions taken against Israeli citizens," said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit in a statement.

Iron Dome intercepts rockets from Gaza ( Photo: Field security )

The rocket attack took place late Saturday, with sirens warning of an incoming fire blaring at around 8:54 pm in the city of Sderot and in several other Israeli communities bordering the Hamas-controlled enclave.

The military said the three rockets had been intercepted by the Iron Dome defense system. Although no one was wounded directly from the rocket fire, a 40-year-old woman and a 10-year-old child had been lightly injured while making their way to the bomb-shelter.

