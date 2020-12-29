Gantz asks Nissenkorn to resign as justice minister

Blue & White leader, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, announced on Tuesday he asked fellow party member Avi Nissenkorn to resign from his position as justice minister after he defected to Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai’s new party , a Blue & White statement said.

"Nissenkorn has chosen a new political home and is therefore expected to resign," Gantz said. "The justice portfolio is one of Blue & White’s most important assets to safeguard democracy and the rule of law, and we will continue acting the same way we have thus far."

Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn and Defense Minister Benny Gantz ( Photo: Avi Moalem, Kobi Koankes )

Earlier Tuesday, Nessenkorn announced he intended to join forces with Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai who is expected to announce on Tuesday he is forming a party to run in the next ballot.

"We will bring a message to hundreds of thousands of Israelis who feel they have no political home - and we will do so through actions and not through words," Nissenkorn said.

Blue & White lambasted Nissenkorn for his decision to jump ship ahead of the next election.

Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai ( Photo: Gabriel Baharlia )

"Nissenkorn proved he cares only about himself first and foremost. He did not even have the courage to leave the party properly and resign. Huldai, watch your back," a statement read. "Nissenkorn is being ungrateful and is acting like a wheeler-dealer rather than a leader. Benny Gantz appointed him, backed him all the way... In the end, [Nissenkorn] made a personal decision and turned his back on [Gantz]."

Nissenkorn's decision to depart the centrist party reportedly stemmed from Gantz's intentions to join forces with Naftali Bennett's right-wing Yamina party.

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Minister Gabi Ashkenazi was also reported to announce a temporary hiatus from politics ahead of the upcoming general vote.

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

Huldai, who is slated to launch his parliamentary run Tuesday evening, is not expected to resign for the time being from his position as mayor of Tel Aviv, and reserve the option to continue at his post until 2023 if he fails to enter Knesset.