Kelly Craft
Photo: AFP
Kelly Craft and Dani Danon

New U.S. ambassador to UN to visit Israel

Kelly Craft, a major Trump donor, expected to visit Western Wall, northern and southern border regions, where she will be briefed on activities of Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Syria and Lebanon

Itamar Eichner |
Updated: 12.01.19 , 10:52
The newly appointed U.S. ambassador to the UN, Kelly Craft, is expected to arrive for an official visit to Israel in January.
    • Arrangements are being made for the ambassador to meet with state and defense officials in Israel.
    Kelly Craft and Dani Danon
    Craft is expected to visit the Western Wall and the northern and southern border regions, where she will be briefed about the activities of Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon and Syria.
    Israel's ambassador to the UN, Dani Danon, will escort Craft on her visit.
    After serving as the U.S. ambassador to Canada since 2016, she was offered the new position by President Donald Trump, replacing Nikki Haley.
    After receiving the position in September, Craft was quoted as saying that "Israel is deep in my heart."
    Craft, 57, is a longtime GOP activist. She and her husband, Joe Craft, have donated millions of dollars to Republican political candidates, including a $2 million donation to Trump's 2016 election campaign.
    Joe Craft is the chief executive of Alliance Resource Partners, one of the largest coal producers in the United States.

    First published: 10:52 , 12.01.19
