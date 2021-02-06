Gantz: ICC ruling 'tool in hands of Israel's enemies'

Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Saturday said an International Criminal Court's ruling that potentially allows to probe war crimes that Israel allegedly committed in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, serves as "a tool in the hands of Israel's enemies".
"The State of Israel is prepared for any possible consequences that could arise from this wrong, political and biased decision," he said. "The defense establishment, together with other bodies in Israel, will act resolutely to prevent harm to IDF commanders and soldiers, and members of the entire defense establishment."